ASHEVILLE, N.C. (Oct. 26, 2022) — The Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority (BCTDA) approved more than $9 million of new investment in 10 community projects that will benefit residents and visitors. In addition to the $6.64 million approved for two Buncombe County projects in the BCTDA’s August meeting, Tourism Product Development Fund (TPDF) investments now total more than $15.68 million in awards this year making it the most in the 20-year history of the fund. With today’s decision, the authority has committed nearly $60 million to 46 community tourism projects since the fund’s inception.

The Tourism Product Development Fund is solely funded through an occupancy tax paid by visitors who stay overnight in Buncombe County in commercial lodging facilities including hotels, vacation rentals, and bed-and-breakfasts. Funding for the 2022 TPDF grant cycle was collected under the previous legislation that mandated TPDF receive 25% of the occupancy tax accumulated. Grant applicants are required to provide matching funds when applying for projects. The grant cycle included two phases involving written applications, presentations, and project site visits.

Following the guidelines and practice of the TPDF legislation, the Tourism Product Development Committee evaluated all projects and provided a recommendation, resulting in the BCTDA’s approval of $9.042 million to be invested in 10 community projects. These transformational projects reinforce Asheville’s sense of place through the preservation of historical community assets, modernization of our cultural destinations, and enhancement of natural amenities.

2022 TOURISM PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT FUND INVESTMENTS

The 10 projects will enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors while demonstrating the ability to increase overnight visitors required by the state legislation. “We are grateful for the thoughtful community projects brought forward by municipal and nonprofit partners that reflect collective local goals and values,” said Vic Isley, president & CEO for Explore Asheville and the BCTDA. “The tourism development authority is proud to leverage these resources paid by visitors, expanding local partner capacity to produce new community assets, ultimately sharing the costs of visionary placemaking.”

MUNICIPAL PROJECTS MAKE UP THE LIONSHARE OF 2022 TPDF INVESTMENTS

The BCTDA greenlighted $6.45 million of investment in projects proposed and prioritized by the City of Asheville, comprising 41% of total 2022 TPDF grants. The top three projects prioritized by the City Council were approved for their full request, while the fourth project, not set to be complete until 2026 was awarded at 65% of the funding request.

$1.64 million was dedicated to the first phase of revitalization for the Asheville Municipal Golf Course. Known as Muni, this course, designed in 1927 by famed architect Donald Ross, is on the National Register of Historic Places and home to the longest running African American golf tournament in the United States. The largest investment, $2.3 million, will leverage the City’s 2016 bond and construct the first 1.3 miles of the Swannanoa River Greenway, a major east-west connector in the Buncombe County Greenway Master Plan. The WNC Nature Center will receive $567,000 to renovate current facilities and expand operations of this family-friendly attraction beloved by locals and visitors alike. Lastly, BCTDA awarded $1.95 million to actualize Coxe Avenue Green Street in accordance with the community developed South Slope Vision Plan. The transformation of Coxe Avenue includes streetscape improvements that enhance walkability such as wider sidewalks and pedestrian scale lighting, in addition to placemaking interventions such as gateway features and street furniture.

“This funding supports facilities and experiences that are valued by many of our residents,” said Mayor Esther Manheimer. “These and future infrastructure and quality of life improvements are made possible through partnerships and collaboration, in this case between the City, County, and the TDA. I look forward to more such partnerships in our community.”

Percentage breakdown across municipal and nonprofit partners for 2022:

City of Asheville: $6.45 million (42%)

Buncombe County Government: $6.64 million (41%)

Nonprofit Partners: $2.58 million (17%)

Recipients of the remaining $2.58 million are advancing a series of community-driven projects that elevate the arts and sciences and expand our local portfolio of outdoor recreation experiences.

The UNC Asheville Foundation will receive $1.5 million to reconstruct an expanded Karl Straus Track, install new field equipment, and improve field conditions.

RiverLink, Inc. was granted $360,790 to develop the greenway phase of the new Karen Cragnolin Park that will connect adjoining parks and serve as a link in the Wilma Dykeman Riverway.

North Carolina Glass Center will receive $330,000 to develop a new state-of-the art public glass studio and school in downtown Black Mountain, a sizeable addition to its original River Arts District location.

Asheville on Bikes was awarded $188,355 for the first phase of its 4.9-mile network of multi-use trails in urban Asheville, known as AVL Unpaved.

Asheville Museum of Science (AMOS) will receive $125,000 for a museum beautification project that expands exhibition space.

The Wortham Center was awarded $80,000 to grow the capacity of its facility to enable the simultaneous use of all three venues by local and touring production companies. Evening performances encourage additional overnight visitation.

“Your $1.5 million award to the Karl Straus Track Renovation Project helps us tremendously in modernizing and improving the track not just for our student-athletes, but everyone in the greater Asheville and Buncombe County area,” stated Janet R. Cone, Director of Athletics. “Your support shows how we, as a community, can work together to help fulfill a need for first-class facilities in the mountains of North Carolina.”

The BCTDA prioritized shovel-ready projects that will be accessible to the community as early as next year.