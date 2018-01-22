Press release from Henderson County Department of Public Health:

Be Active Day will be held Saturday, Jan. 27, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., at center court at the Blue Ridge Mall. Sponsored by the Henderson County Department of Public Health, the free event features information, activities and demonstrations to inspire all ages-toddlers, kids, adults and seniors to move more, eat well and be active.

“Be Active Day is all about finding a new physical activity that’s fun and enjoyable. Even if you haven’t been active in a while, we’re sure that you’ll find something fun to get moving again, no matter your age or activity level,” says Beverly Clark, health promotion coordinator at the Department of Public Health.

Moving every day is important for everyone’s good health and also helps to prevent obesity, Clark says. The consequences of being overweight include increased risk for chronic disease such as diabetes and hypertension. Additionally, youth who are overweight or obese are at risk of remaining overweight as adults and developing chronic disease at an early age. Obesity has been identified as a priority health issue for Henderson County.

Center court demonstrations begin at 11 a.m. and will continue throughout the day. These include timed activities with prizes by Henderson County Parks and Recreation; Tai Chi and martial arts by the Traditional Martial Arts Center; Ageless Grace Brain Fitness activities with Denise Medved; yoga with Alana from YAM; Hoola Hooping from the YMCA and Asheville Hoops; and East Coast and West Coast Swing, Argentine Tango, and Cuban Salsa by Blue Ridge Dance Lab.

Other participants will include A Gentle Stretch, Active Routes to School, Smart Start of Henderson County, Macaroni Kid, American Heritage Girls, Trail Life USA, Home Instead presenting fall prevention and movement, The Free Clinics Health is Contagious program, Friends of the Oklawaha Greenway, LAUNCH Trampoline Park and the Mills River Farmers Market.

For more information about Be Active Day, call 828-694-6065. The Department of Public Health’s mission is to promote, protect and advance the health and wellness of our community. For more information about health department services, call (828) 692-4223 or visit www.hendersoncountync.org/health