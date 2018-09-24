Toni Rhegness was walking her dog in her own yard last Tuesday, Sept. 26, when she had a dangerous encounter with bears attracted to her neighbor’s trash can. According to a press release from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, Rhegness shouted at three black bear cubs to scare them away from the neighbor’s trash and retreated with her barking dog scooped up in her arms. The mother bear bit and scratched Rhegness as she tried to escape to her house. The site of the attack was less than a mile from Owen Middle School in Swannanoa.

Rhegness was treated for injuries that the press release classified as “serious,” but “non-life threatening.” Commission bear expert Colleen Olfenbuttel weighed in on the indecent in a statement clarifying that the bear was not trying to hunt Rhegness. “It’s important to note that this black bear’s behavior was defensive, not predatory, and the bear may have been responding to the barking dog.”

A bear sow and three cubs believed to be involved were trapped by Wildlife Resources Commission staff. “Based on observed behaviors, including travel patterns and location of capture, our staff determined a very high likelihood that the sow bear that they captured was the bear that attacked Ms. Rhegness,” Gordon Myers, executive director of the commission, told wildlife resources personnel in an email. The mother was euthanized using anesthetizing drugs. The cubs, which were observed to be weaned and independent were relocated to a remote location as a precaution.

Wildlife Resource District 9 Commissioner, Brad Stanback, whose district includes Buncombe County, lays blame for the indecent squarely upon the presence of garbage put on the curb the evening before scheduled pickup. “I wonder how it would impact public perceptions if the ‘culprit’ who put their garbage out at the street the night before pickup, and thereby put their neighbors at risk, were revealed in the press reports.” He says the public should hold one another to a better standard of bear preparedness, ” I think we need to strengthen the public perception that people who carelessly create hazards by putting out garbage and other food sources in bear country can be held accountable, socially if not legally, for the consequences of their actions.”

“I’ve been wondering when we would see this happen in Asheville,” stated Stanback, “it was just a matter of time.”

WLOS broadcast an interview with Rhegness, available here.

Press release from N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission: