HENDERSONVILLE, NC, May 13, 2020 – The annual Bearfootin’ Public Art Walk will reveal this year’s creative collection of bears virtually this Friday at 6 p.m.! Tuning in from your couch is easy – just head to Downtown Hendersonville’s Facebook page (facebook.com/downtownhendersonville) and press play on the live stream video.

The Reveal will focus on stories about each individual bear’s creation, providing behind-the-scenes insight on what inspired the artist and motivates the mission of the nonprofit beneficiary chosen by the sponsor.

The Downtown Program has partnered with the Arts Council of Henderson County to make this virtual reveal happen. Tune in to their weekly Virtual Open Mic Night immediately following the Bear Reveal and visit downtown for curbside pickup from your favorite restaurant or brewery for an enhanced viewing experience.

After the reveal, the bears will take to their post on Main Street to bring joy to passersby until the auction in October. The bears raised over $57,400 for local charities in 2019 and the Downtown Program hopes to continue that tradition of giving this year.

Additional information about the 2020 Bearfootin’ Public Art Walk can be found by contacting Lew Holloway at lholloway@hvlnc.gov or 828.233.3216.