Press release from Bear’s Smokehouse:

Bear’s Foundation, the charitable arm of Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ, has announced a critical initiative to ensure uninterrupted meal service for residents of Western North Carolina (WNC) impacted by Hurricane Helene. Building on the successful emergency response efforts with World Central Kitchen (WCK), which delivered over 1.2 million meals to date, this project will address ongoing food insecurity as the region faces recovery challenges exacerbated by the winter season.

As emergency aid from WCK and the American Red Cross winds down in mid-December, Bear’s Foundation will lead a transition to a sustainable, community-driven solution. The initiative aims to provide 360,000 meals from January through March 2025 and lay the groundwork for long-term food security by empowering a local non-profit partner to meet both current needs and future crises.

“Disaster recovery doesn’t end with the initial response,” said Cheryl Antoncic Suess, co-owner of Bear’s Smokehouse and a resident of East Asheville. “As families grapple with ongoing displacement, economic instability, and cold weather, it’s vital that we step up to ensure no one is left behind. This initiative bridges the gap between emergency relief and sustainable, community-led food security.”

Key elements of the initiative include:

Delivering 4,000 meals daily across WNC communities, including Swannanoa, Black Mountain, and Asheville shelters, through March 2025. Long-Term Capacity Building: Equipping a local non-profit with the infrastructure, training, and operational capacity to sustain food security efforts for years to come.

Equipping a local non-profit with the infrastructure, training, and operational capacity to sustain food security efforts for years to come. Scalable Model for Disaster Response: Developing a replicable framework to address future food crises in WNC and beyond.

The project budget of $2.1 million will support meal production, logistical coordination, and the establishment of a larger commercial kitchen for the selected non-profit partner. The identified partner, Equal Plates Project, has a proven track record in addressing food insecurity in WNC and is uniquely positioned to take on this role.

Bear’s Foundation is actively seeking corporate and private donor support to fund this initiative. Contributions will directly impact the lives of thousands, ensuring uninterrupted food assistance during the critical winter months while fostering resilience and stability in the community.

For more information or to discuss partnership opportunities, please contact Cheryl Antoncic Suess at (860) 878-2014 or cheryl@bearsbbq.com.

About Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ and Bear’s Foundation:

Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ, founded in 2013, is a fast-casual restaurant brand with a focus on high-volume food production and a commitment to community support. The company has 2 locations in Asheville, North Carolina and 4 locations in Connecticut. Co-owners Cheryl Antoncic & Jamie McDonald have instilled community at the heart of each of their operations contributing time, funding, staff, and delicious BBQ to numerous community resource efforts across their 11 years in business. Cheryl has called East Asheville home since 2018 and has led the expansion of Bear’s in this area.

Bear’s Foundation, its charitable arm, leverages expertise in disaster relief and culinary operations to combat food insecurity and support recovery efforts in times of crisis.