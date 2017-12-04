Press release from BeLoved Asheville:

ASHEVILLE — BeLoved Asheville will honor our leaders who have experienced homelessness for their work in giving back to the community at a luncheon on Monday, Dec. 4 at 12 p.m. Leaders in BeLoved’s Homeless Voice, homeless Street Medic team, Rise Up Studio artists collective, Grove Street Gardens, and more will be honored today at a luncheon hosted by Avenue M restaurant and Food Connection.

“These leaders are strengthening our city by sharing their gifts each day with our community. This is a way to express gratitude and to change stereotypes. Here are people who are experiencing housing insecurity and poverty but are standing tall and sharing their gifts to be the change they wish to see in the world,” says Rev. Amy Cantrell of BeLoved Asheville.

The community is invited to the event on Dec. 4 at Avenue M Restaurant, 791 Merrimon Ave.: meal at 12 p.m.; awards at 12:30 p.m. Attendees can also meet at 39 Grove St. at 11:30 a.m.

For more information about BeLoved, visit www.belovedasheville.com.