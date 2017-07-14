Press release:

ASHEVILLE’S TOP BUSINESS RECRUITER TO SERVE ON THE BOARD OF NC ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATION

Raleigh, N.C. – July 14, 2017. Ben Teague, executive director of the Economic Development Coalition of Asheville-Buncombe County, has been elected to the board of directors of the North Carolina Economic Development Association (NCEDA), the state’s leading membership organization for economic development professionals and their allies. Teague, who will serve a three-year term, was elected him by unanimous vote of NCEDA members at their annual meeting in Wrightsville Beach on June 29.

Teague has led the Economic Development Coalition since late 2008. The organization provides information, technical support and other services to arriving and existing companies in Buncombe County. Teague also holds the title of chief operations officer at the Asheville Chamber of Commerce. His professional background includes extensive economic development work in Mississippi. In January, he was named one of the economic development profession’s “40 Under 40,” a national citation awarded at IEDC’s Leadership Summit. Teague was also listed this year as a “Top 50 economic developer in North America” by Consultant Connect.

“Ben Teague is an exemplary economic development professional, and NCEDA is grateful to have him in a leadership role,” says Steve Yost, NCEDA’s president. “His proven credibility, technical expertise and creativity set the standard in our field.”

Joining Teague as new NCEDA board members also are Dr. Patricia Mitchell, an assistant professor of public administration at Appalachian State University, and Chris Plate, executive director of Monroe-Union County Economic Development. Dr. Gary Lanier, executive director of the Columbus County Economic Development Commission, was re- elected to a second three-year term.

Founded in 1966, NCEDA is composed of professional economic developers at the state, regional and local levels, as well as their public and private partners and allies. Based in Raleigh, NCEDA promotes North Carolina and its communities as a global destination for businesses, jobs and economic investment. The 501(c)(6) organization provides professional education, legislative advocacy, networking opportunities and information services for its nearly 500 members.

For additional information, visit nceda.org.