WNC Human Resource Association Announces Gregg Levoy

Bestselling Author and Psychology Today Blogger Presents “The Power of Passionate Work”

ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA (October 5, 2017) – The Western North Carolina Human Resource Association (WNC HRA) is pleased to announce Gregg Levoy will be presenting his popular program, “The Power of Passionate Work,” on Monday, October 30th, at Highland Brewing Company’s Event Center. The day’s agenda includes brunch, networking time and a hands-on seminar. The program is open to anyone in the business community who could benefit from identifying what inspires passion in (work)life and what undermines it.

image006.jpgThe session is facilitated by Gregg Levoy, one of the most popular presenters at last fall’s NC SHRM Conference at the U.S. Cellular Center. Attendees filled out feedback forms afterward, and comments included:

“Loved how he tied it all back to something we could use.”

“My favorite session of the conference.”

“Thought provoking, insightful, engaging.”

“Thought provoking questions and quotes allowed for introspective reflection that I applied to both work and life.”

Levoy is the author of Vital Signs: Discovering and Sustaining Your Passion for Life, and the bestseller Callings: Finding and Following an Authentic Life — rated among the “Top 20 Career Publications” by the Workforce Information Group. He is also the former “behavioral specialist” at USA Today and a regular blogger for Psychology Today. A sought-after speaker, Levoy has presented at organizations including the Smithsonian Institution, the EPA and Microsoft, and is a frequent media guest on CNN, NPR and PBS.

The "Power of Passionate Work" is a dynamic session designed around a series of self-reflective questions to help participants identify passion in themselves, in those they lead at work, and in potential new employees. Through writing, discussion, small-group work, brainstorming, and humor, attendees clarify what inspires passion in their own (work)life and what defeats it; where they do their best work, and can make the most impact; what they're most passionately curious about

Sign in begins at 8:30 a.m. and the program runs from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Brunch is included. For more information and to register for “The Power of Passionate Work,” visit wnchra.org. The program is $99 for WNC HRA members and $149 for non-members. It includes four hours of general credit for SHRM and HRCI.

About WNC HRA

An affiliated Chapter of the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM). The members of chapter #0570 have joined together since 1955 to share ideas and best practices within the region that promote a productive, healthy, and happy workforce. The mission of the WNC Human Resource Association is to provide each member with knowledge, connections, and tools to reach their fullest strategic and leadership potential as individuals and professionals.

About Gregg Levoy:

Gregg Levoy is the author of Vital Signs: Discovering and Sustaining Your Passion for Life (Penguin), and the bestseller Callings: Finding and Following An Authentic Life (Random House)—rated among the “Top 20 Career Publications” by the Workforce Information Group. He is also the former “behavioral specialist” at USA Today and a regular blogger for Psychology Today.

As a speaker, he has presented at SHRM Conferences, as well as the Smithsonian Institution, Environmental Protection Agency, Microsoft, National Conference on Positive Aging, American Counseling Association, National Career Development Association, and many others, and been a frequent guest of the media, including ABC-TV, CNN, NPR and PBS.

A former adjunct professor of journalism at the University of New Mexico, and former columnist and reporter for USA Today and the Cincinnati Enquirer, he has written for the New York Times Magazine, Washington Post, Omni, Psychology Today, Fast Company, Reader’s Digest, and many others. His website is www.gregglevoy.com.

About NCSHRM



An affiliate of SHRM, the world’s largest association devoted to Human Resource management, NCSHRM is a non-profit organization that provides a structure for SHRM members in the state of North Carolina, including programs promoting the human resources profession.