Tracey Morgan Gallery is pleased to present Betwixt and Between, an exhibition of photographs by Chicago-based artist Laura Letinsky. The exhibition will include works from multiple series: Hardly More than Ever, Ill Form and Void Full, and Time’s Assignation. The opening reception will also include a book signing for the artist’s sixth monograph, Time’s Assignation (Radius Books), on Friday, September 29th, 6-8 p.m.

Letinsky’s explorations in still life photography, both perfectly lit and meticulously composed, are rooted in a 17th Century Dutch-Flemish Vanitas tradition. Foregrounded is the notion of time and the relationship between ripeness and decay but vitally, her work brings to question notions of photographic authenticity, and the medium’s capacity to illustrate temporality, material, and narrative.

Born in Canada in 1962, Laura Letinsky received her MFA from Yale University in 1991, and was awarded a John Simon Guggenheim fellowship in 2000. Letinsky’s work is held in the collections of the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Amon Carter Museum, Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago, Museum of Contemporary Photography, Chicago, the Stuttgart Museum, Germany, and the first half of her series Ill Form and Void Full was presented as a solo exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago, 2012. Her work has been the subject of four previous monographs: Venus Inferred (University of Chicago Press), Hardly More Than Ever (Renaissance Society), Now Again (Galerie Kusseneers), After All (Grafiche Damiani), and Ill Form and Void Full (Radius Books).

Opening Friday, September 29th, 6-8 PM in the Project Gallery:

Nicholas Hall: Plus/Minus

Tracey Morgan Gallery is pleased to present Plus/Minus, an exhibition of works from New York-based artist Nicholas Hall. The exhibition will be in the in the project gallery, and will hang alongside an exhibition of works from fellow gallery artist Laura Letinsky. The opening reception will be held on Friday, September 29th, 6-8 p.m, and the artist will be in attendance. This is Hall’s first exhibition with the gallery.

Hall’s work, both captivating and incredibly tactile, intends to activate seemingly customary or even mundane images into one-of-a-kind works that, while 2-Dimensional, feel as much like sculpture as they do photography. With remarkable precision, Hall cuts into imagery from posters, book pages, and calendars, creating another life for the paper in which the viewer can engage with the images in a whole new way.

Nicholas Hall lives and works in Brooklyn, N.Y. He received his B.F.A from Pratt Institute in 2002. His work has been exhibited widely in New York including the Rema Hort Mann Foundation. His work is in several public and private collections including TD Bank, Corporate Collection in N.Y.