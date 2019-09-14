Press release from Bhramari Brewing Company:

Halloween is just around the corner! What better way to get ready than to dress up our dogs?

Join us for our 2nd Annual Dog Costume Contest! Owner and dog-friendly prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, 3rd Place and People’s Choice. Bhramari will donate 100% of the $5 entry fees to the Asheville Humane Society.

Registration starts at 2 p.m. Parade starts at 3 p.m. We’ll roll out the red carpet for the pups to parade their costumes! Eat, drink and watch dogs in disguise!

Sunday, Oct. 13

2nd Annual Dog Costume Contest

Registration 2 p.m.

Event 3-5 p.m.

$5 Registration Fee will be donated to Asheville Humane Society

Location: Bhramari Brewing

101 South Lexington Ave

Asheville, NC 28801

828-214-7981