Press release from Bhramari Brewing Company:
Halloween is just around the corner! What better way to get ready than to dress up our dogs?
Join us for our 2nd Annual Dog Costume Contest! Owner and dog-friendly prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, 3rd Place and People’s Choice. Bhramari will donate 100% of the $5 entry fees to the Asheville Humane Society.
Registration starts at 2 p.m. Parade starts at 3 p.m. We’ll roll out the red carpet for the pups to parade their costumes! Eat, drink and watch dogs in disguise!
Sunday, Oct. 13
2nd Annual Dog Costume Contest
Registration 2 p.m.
Event 3-5 p.m.
$5 Registration Fee will be donated to Asheville Humane Society
Location: Bhramari Brewing
101 South Lexington Ave
Asheville, NC 28801
828-214-7981
