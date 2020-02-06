Many children in today’s busy single-parent homes in Western North Carolina don’t have a caring, compassionate adult they can call their very own. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Western North Carolina works to change that, and underwriting its work is its annual fundraiser, Bowl For Kids’ Sake, happening soon in Buncombe, Henderson, Haywood, Burke, Swain and Cherokee counties.

“Bowl for Kids’ Sake is truly our biggest annual friend- and fund-raiser,” says Robin Myer, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Western North Carolina. “For the past 34 years, teams of co-workers, friends and family have come together to have fun bowling while raising funds for our mentoring programs. We are able to translate these funds into the positive benefits of a one-on-one mentoring relationship that results in better grades, school attendance and life skills, for more and more children.”

Teams are forming now to bowl and raise money for each of the six WNC branches. Supporters are invited to create or join a team, or just raise money, at bbbswnc.org.

Each bowler is asked to raise at least $50 ($35 for students in all but Buncombe County). On the day of the event, they and their team members bowl two free games, get a T-shirt and have lots of fun. Teams consist of four to five members.

Burke and Swain BBBS will hold their Bowl For Kids’ Sake events on Saturday, Feb. 29. Buncombe, Henderson and Cherokee branches hold theirs Saturday, March 7. Haywood’s is Saturday, March 14. Times, places, registrations and more are listed at bbbswnc.org.