Big Brothers Big Sisters of WNC invites new teams of pirates to register for the 28th annual Bowl For Kids’ Sake Fundraiser

January 30, 2018—Asheville, NC:

WHAT: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Western North Carolina selects and matches mentors with children facing adversity, fostering successful match relationships that transform children’s lives.

Each year since its founding in 1991, Big Brothers Big Sisters has hosted Bowl For Kids’ Sake—the organization’s signature fundraising event. Held in the spring by 4 of the organization’s branches, Bowl For Kids’ Sake brings together 184 teams that are comprised of employees from regional companies, congregants from regional churches, teachers and staff from local schools and even groups of friends. Each year’s event is replete with a special costume theme—the theme for 2018 is: Pirates.

2018 also marks the first annual Big Brewery Bowl Off—a first-time partnership between the Asheville Brewer’s Alliance and Big Brothers Big Sisters of WNC with the goal of raising funds and awareness about the positive impacts of mentoring. In the Big Brewery Bowl Off, local employee-teams from ABA-affiliated breweries will take to the lanes, raising funds for BBBS while also squaring off in a two game bowling battle, the winning team of which will walk away with a traveling trophy and bragging rights for a year. The event will be MC’ed by local comedian and storyteller Betsy Puckett.

WHEN and WHERE:

Big Brewery Bowl-Off: Friday, March 2, Sky Lanes Asheville, 7-9 p.m.



Bowl For Kids’ Sake Buncombe County: Saturday, March 3, Sky Lanes, Asheville, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.



Bowl For Kids’s Sake Burke County: Saturday, February 24, Valdese Recreation Center, Valdese, NC, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.



Bowl For Kids’ Sake Haywood: Saturday March 10, Sky Lanes, Asheville, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.



Bowl For Kids’ Sake Henderson County: Saturday, March 3, Tarheel Lanes, Hendersonville, 11a.m.-3:30 p.m.



WHY: Big Brothers Big Sisters is working to make sure that every child in WNC has an enduring one-to-one relationship with an adult mentor who believes in them. Kids with mentors, on average, show improvements in self-confidence, problem-solving, academic performance and relationships with peers and adults.

BBBS’ professional staff are trained in making matches that are enriching, safe and long-term. BBBS program staff conducts extensive interviews with potential mentors and families and offers ongoing trainings and support for matches for the entirety of their duration. The organization also provides ongoing enrichment activities that expose Littles to new and character-building experiences.

Bowl For Kids Sake is a fun way for co-workers, families, friends or church groups to get together, hang out and have fun while supporting this important work.

HOW: Big Brothers Big Sisters is actively seeking new teams for this year’s Big Brewery Bowl-Off and Bowl For Kids’ Sake events. Bowl For Kids Sake Teams are comprised of 4-5 members who raise a minimum of $50 each. Donations can be collected in person, or raised online.