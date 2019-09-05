Press release from OnTrack WNC:

On Friday, Sept. 6, 6-9 p.m., Asheville Investment Club (AIC) will host Big Scary Fish Tank, a fundraiser for OnTrack WNC, as the capstone event of Asheville Entrepreneurship Week.

The soirée will be held at the historic Asheville Masonic Temple where its exquisite, century-old theatre will serve as backdrop for the main attraction: a live pitch event wherein four local companies compete for $500,000 from local investors. The judge’s panel, made up of three core members from AIC and one guest from the community, will champion, challenge, and critique the contestants before proposing a deal. Audience members will also have an opportunity to vote for their favorite pitch, with the winner receiving a $5,000 investment.

Local companies pitching will be Just Kibbitz, Under The Hood/MS Lean Landscaping, Range Urgent Care and Zed AVL.

Buy your tickets before they sell out ($20) at www.bigscaryfishtank.com.