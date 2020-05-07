Biltmore Church to hosts multiple blood drives

Press release from Biltmore Church:

Biltmore Church has partnered with The Blood Connection to host blood drives at three locations in Western North Carolina. Donors can give at Biltmore-Arden, Biltmore-Hendersonville, and Biltmore-Franklin on Monday, May 11 from 10am-6pm. Donors are encouraged to make an appointment to better control social distancing: https://thebloodconnection.org/biltmore-church. Addresses and hours are also listed at that link. Proper safety precautions will be in place to protect donors and church/TBC staff.

The Blood Connection has an urgent need for blood donations. As the blood supplier for this community, donors are asked to give as soon as possible so local hospitals and their patients have the blood products they need through this pandemic.