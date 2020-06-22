Announcement from the Biltmore Estate:

Biltmore will reopen Downton Abbey: The Exhibition Saturday, June 27, 2020. Social distancing mandates, capacity limits, as well as health and safety protocols have been established or reconfigured to protect both guests and employees, in line with CDC, state and local guidelines. Due to closures as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the limited run of this exhibition has been extended to September 7, 2020 after it was previously scheduled to conclude April 7.

The immersive exhibition offers a chance to relive the story of Carnival Films’ beloved television series – complete with set recreations, exclusive multimedia elements, and an up-close look at more than 50 official costumes worn by actors on the show – while experiencing the real life story behind the Gilded Age estate at Biltmore.

At Biltmore’s Amherst, guests can walk through some of the television series’ most recognizable sets, including Mrs. Patmore’s kitchen, the family’s glamorous dining room, Carson’s pantry, and the gossip-fueled servants’ quarters. Never-before-seen multimedia elements and artifacts immerse guests in the social history, culture and memorable moments from the show.

In a second location, Biltmore Legacy in Antler Hill Village, the exhibition experience continues with a display of 53 costumes from the series’ six season run, as worn by actors such as Michelle Dockery and Hugh Bonneville.

Cost to attend Downton Abbey: The Exhibition is included with regular daytime estate admission tickets. Biltmore Annual Passholders must purchase admission tickets for the exhibition.

Downton Abbey: The Exhibition is brought to you by NBCUniversal and Imagine Exhibitions. Biltmore marks the fourth stop on the exhibition’s U.S. tour.

For visit and ticket information about Downton Abbey: The Exhibition, please visit Biltmore.com/Downton.

In addition to the reopening and extension of Downton Abbey: The Exhibition, the following guest experiences are now reopened at Biltmore with reduced hours and limited capacities to allow for social distancing:

Biltmore House

Biltmore Gardens & Grounds

Conservatory

The Inn on Biltmore Estate & Village Hotel on Biltmore Estate

Antler Hill Village & Winery

Select Outdoor Activities & Tours

Select Retail Stores

Select Restaurants

Opening July 1: Biltmore Gardens Railway in Antler Hill Village, a model train display exhibiting train stations from around the world

Stay

For the ultimate Downton Abbey getaway, stay overnight at The Inn on Biltmore Estate or Village Hotel on Biltmore Estate. A new rate option is available for booking flexibility, and in between each guest occupancy is a 24-hour period of vacancy to allow for cleaning procedures. For more information on lodging, please visit Biltmore.com/stay.

Health and safety protocols

The health and safety of Biltmore’s guests and employees remain the company’s top priority. Health and safety protocols have been established throughout all estate operations — including tours, retail, restaurants and lodging — in line with CDC, state and local guidelines.

Biltmore employees are required to wear face masks. Guests are also required to wear face masks inside of Biltmore’s shuttles; in Biltmore House; and in Amherst and Legacy, sites of Downton Abbey: The Exhibition. Outside of areas requiring guests to wear face masks, guests will be asked to wear masks if proper social distancing is not possible. Signage is posted throughout the estate noting where masks are recommended and where they are required, and spacing indicators are in select locations to minimize gathering points and allow for distance between guests.

Biltmore is following guidelines from the CDC, N.C. DHHS, and Buncombe County Health Department and will continue to monitor for changes to ensure the company is planning accordingly. For complete information on hours, FAQs, and details on specific safety protocols in place across estate operations, please visit Biltmore.com/Update.