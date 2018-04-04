Press release from Kiwanis Club of Asheville:

On Sunday, May 20, local running enthusiasts and athletes from across the country will tie their laces, stretch their hamstrings, and set their sights on winning at the annual Biltmore/Kiwanis 15K/5K Classic Races. Now in its 21st year, the race has become a favorite for locals and a big draw for runners who want to visit Asheville.

The course meanders through the scenic grounds of the estate, and runners love the vistas and picturesque nature of the course, even with a few hills to climb. This year race organizers have added special ticketed events for participants: a spaghetti dinner on Saturday, May 19, 5-7 p.m. hosted by Twin Leaf Brewing; a delicious brunch after the race at Cedric’s Tavern, Antler Hill Village; and Leap Frog Tours is offering a special look at Asheville for out of towners.

After months of planning and volunteer hours, the proceeds support Kiwanis Children’s Charities and help fund the Kiwanis Club of Asheville’s numerous programs in our area (see attached for full list of activities and programs). Since its founding in 1919, The Kiwanis Club of Asheville has maintained a strong presence in the community and dedicates its time through programs like Flapjacks with Friends, the Terrific Kids and Bike Giveaway Program in several local elementary schools, Kiwanis Youth Book Program, Key Club and Circle K Scholarships and the Kiwanis Christmas Shopping Spree, to name just a few. In addition, they partner with local organizations like ABCCM, the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club, and Sleep Tight Kids to further their objective of making a difference in the lives of people who need it most.

For more information, runners and sponsors can register and offer support at:

http://www.kiwanisrace.com

Registration fees until Wednesday, April 18, for the 5K are $45, and $60 for the 15K. Additional activities can be purchased separately, spectator tickets are available, and a race entry can be extended to include a full day at Biltmore if desired.

Celebrate the spirit of champions, and help those in need in our own community, sign up today!