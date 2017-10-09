West Asheville restaurant BimBeriBon will host a benefit 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13, to raise money for hurricane relief in Puerto Rico. “In the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and Maria — and with a member of our own team and his family affected by these storms — we’ve decided to help Puerto Rico with relief efforts. So we’re throwing a benefit to raise funds for our fellow humans,” says an announcement about the event from the restaurant.

BimBeriBon’s brand-new late-night bao bun menu will be available at the party, and there will be a full bar. Music will be “global tropical funksoul beats” by DJ Terrasonic of Boulder, Colo., with special guest Nugget Box.

Tickets $10 and are available through Friday, Oct. 13, at BimBeriBon, 697 Haywood Road. All proceeds from will benefit hurricane relief in Puerto Rico.

For details, visit BimBeriBon’s Facebook page or bimberibon.com.