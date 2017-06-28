Press release:

Birds LLC, an independent poetry press based out of Austin, Minneapolis, New York, and Raleigh is in town this Friday with 5 amazing poets! These writers will be sharing a stage with our own local poet (Elaine Bleakney) for a total of 6 great readers. The event is free with wine by donation.

Friday, June 30, 7 p.m. at Downtown Books & News. Brave the tourist crowd for an evening with local friends and writers! And grab some author-signed books for your collection.

Birds LLC. believes that poetry demands a human voice to read it, and an audience to hear it.

Readers:

• Lauren Hunter

• Elaine Bleakney

• Sampson Starkweather

• Paige Taggart

• Chris Tonelli

• Dan Boehl

Hosted by Lockie Hunter

Lauren Hunter is the author of HUMAN ACHIEVEMENTS (Birds, LLC 2017) and the chapbook My Own Fires (Brothel Books 2011). Her voice can be found inside the Poetry Jukebox in New York’s East Village, on the experimental track AM Radio by Marselle, and in poems forthcoming from Jubilat and The Recluse. Lauren currently lives in her hometown of Durham, North Carolina.

Elaine Bleakney is the author of the experimental prose memoir For Another Writing Back and the chapbook, 20 Paintings by Laura Owens. She is one-half of POEM CROWN IMAGE LAKE, an ongoing image and text collaboration with artist Lisa Smith. A native of Arizona, Elaine was raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, and lives in Asheville, North Carolina.

Sampson Starkweather is from Pittsboro, NC, and is the author of PAIN: The Board Game (Third Man Books, 2015) and The First Four Books of Sampson Starkweather (Birds, LLC, 2013). He is also the author of nine chapbooks, most recently Until the Joy of 💀 Hits, pop/love audio-visual GIF poems from Spork Press.

Paige Taggart is from Northern California and currently resides in Brooklyn. She is the author of Or Replica (Brooklyn Arts Press, 2014) and Want for Lion (Trembling Pillow Press, 2014) and 5 chapbooks, most recently I am Writing To You From Another Country; Translations of Henri Michaux (Greying Ghost Press). She runs her own small business, a jewelry line (mactaggartjewelry.com) that specifically specializes in blinging-out poets.

Chris Tonelli is a founding editor of the independent poetry press, Birds, LLC, and he curates the So & So Series and edits So & So Magazine. He is the author of The Trees Around (Birds, LLC) and Whatever Stasis, forthcoming from Barrelhouse Books.

Dan Boehl is the author of emoemoji : woods (Edition Solitude) and Kings of the F**king Sea from Birds, LLC. He has received fellowships and residencies from the Creative Capital | Warhol Foundation Arts Writers Grant Program, the Vermont Studio Center, the Akademie Schloss Solitude, the Lighthouse Works, and POGON.