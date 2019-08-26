Press release from Congregation Beth HaTephila:

Daryl Davis, He is not white. He’s not even light skinned. Make no mistake about it: he is Black. Yet, KlanDestine Relationships author and Accidential Courtesy film star has come in closer contact with members of the KKK than most white non-members. This makes him one of the most unique race relations experts and activist today. Davis will discuss his experience seeking out neo-Nazis & members of the KKK on September 12th at 7pm at Congregation Beth HaTephila in Asheville.

“As Jews and members of a diverse community, we know that sharing our own stories, and listening to others’ stories, bridges differences and humanizes people who might otherwise be in conflict.” says Congregation Beth HaTephila President, Tikkun Gottschalk.

Davis, an author, actor and musician has spent the last thirty-five years walking on the edge with one foot dangling over the precipice, setting up meetings with Klan leaders and going to KKK rallies. For a full-bio, please visit his website: daryldavis.com. All are welcome. The Isaac Chicurel Memorial Community Education Fund generously supports this program.

“What we need most today is to figure out how to talk to people with whom we disagree the most in ways that transform and heal. Davis has done just that.” notes Rabbi Batsheva Meiri.

About CBHT: A welcoming congregation embracing a diversity of life experiences and Jewish journeys – where the study and practice of Reform Judaism inspires and fosters an environment of open-mindedness and communication, a communal sense of connection, mutual support and a commitment to “Tikkun Olam” – healing the world.