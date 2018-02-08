Press release from Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center:

Since 2010, Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center (BMCM+AC) has hosted {Re}HAPPENING, inspired by John Cage’s 1952 Theatre Piece No. 1, an unscripted performance at Black Mountain College considered by many to be the first Happening. The 8th annual {Re}HAPPENING will reshape a singular annual art event by offering the Grammy Award-winning vocal ensemble Roomful of Teeth alongside a dynamic roster of local and international installation, new media, music, and performance projects.

The 8th annual {Re}HAPPENING will take place Saturday, March 31st from 3pm-10pm at the historic campus of Black Mountain College, known as Lake Eden – 15 minutes from Asheville, NC. It is part art event, part fundraiser and part community instigator serving as platform for contemporary artists to share their response to the vital legacy of Black Mountain College by returning to its original site in the present day. In addition to providing a forum for regional artists and an accessible, immersive, educational experience for attendees, every year the event is a community collaboration between local businesses and arts organizations.

Tickets on Sale Now: $20 for Advance Adult Admission, $25 – Regular Adult Admission, $15 – Youth (10+) / Student (w/ID), Children under the age of 10 are FREE with a ticket holding adult, $10 – Parking Pass, $5 – Round Trip Shuttle Pass from downtown Asheville. Food trucks will be available on site. More info: rehappening.com or email: info@blackmountaincolle ge.org