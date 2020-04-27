Black Mountain-Swannanoa Valley Endowment Fund announces $104,830 in grants

The Black Mountain-Swannanoa Valley Endowment Fund awarded nineteen grants totaling $104,830 to local nonprofits in its recent grant cycle. The Endowment, in partnership with CFWNC, has awarded 146 grants totaling $1,136,120.

The Buckner Family Endowment Fund, Forbes Fund for Black Mountain-Swannanoa Valley and Helen S. and Jerry M. Newbold, Jr. Endowment Fund also provided funding for these grants.

“The Black Mountain-Swannanoa Valley Endowment Fund is here to support nonprofits by providing local dollars for local programs,” said Advisory Board Chair Chip Craig. “Especially now, when the COVID-19 pandemic is changing demands on organizations, these permanent charitable resources devoted to supporting Swannanoa Valley nonprofits are crucial. These awards are possible because people who care about this community built a fund over time to help in challenging situations. These grants support important community organizations as they continue the work we all depend on them to do.”

The 2020 grants are:

$5,000 to Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity

$3,000 to Babies Need Bottoms

$4,500 to Black Mountain Center for the Arts

$8,000 to Black Mountain Counseling Center

$5,000 to Bounty & Soul

$10,000 to Food Connection

$6,000 to Friends of Buncombe Libraries/Friends of Black Mountain Library

$2,500 to Girls on the Run of WNC

$5,000 to Guardian ad Litem Association of Buncombe County

$10,000 to Meals on Wheels of Asheville and Buncombe County

$10,000 to Mountain Housing Opportunities

$2,500 to NC MedAssist

$2,500 to Our VOICE

$3,305 to St. James Episcopal Church (community kitchen)

$9,000 to Swannanoa Valley Child Care Council/Children and Friends Enrichment Center

$10,000 to Swannanoa Valley Christian Ministry

$2,500 to Swannanoa Valley Museum

$2,025 to Swannanoa Welcome Table

$4,000 to YMCA of Western North Carolina

In 1999, local residents established the Black Mountain-Swannanoa Valley Endowment Fund as a permanent charitable endowment to meet local needs. Gifts added to the Fund’s principal are preserved and invested, while grants from the Fund support nonprofits in Black Mountain and the Swannanoa Valley. To make a tax-deductible contribution, donate online at www.BlackMountain-SwannanoaValleyEndowmentFund.org or by mail to the Black Mountain-Swannanoa Valley Endowment Fund, c/o CFWNC, 4 Vanderbilt Park Drive, Suite 300, Asheville, NC 28803, memo line: Black Mountain-Swannanoa Valley Endowment Fund. Contributions of any size are welcome.

The local Advisory Board includes: Kannah Begley, Mary Anna Belz, John Buckner, John Corkran, Chip Craig (Chair), Barbara Griffin, Carol Groben, C. Roger Hibbard, Margaret Hurt, Scott Roy, Joseph Standaert and Lori Turley.

The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina (CFWNC) works with families, businesses and nonprofits to strengthen communities through the creation of charitable funds and strategic grantmaking. A permanent charitable resource, the Foundation manages over 1,100 funds and has facilitated more than $254 million in philanthropy since its founding in 1978. Learn more at www.cfwnc.org