From event organizers:
The Monte Vista Hotel Presents Seventh Annual “Deck the Trees”
Black Mountain, NC – The public is invited to The Historic Monte Vista Hotel in Black Mountain from December 1 through December 31. Beautiful and unique hand-decorated Christmas trees in the theme of “80 Years of Christmas” will celebrate the 80th anniversary of The Monte Vista Hotel in Black Mountain. These past eight decades have been marked with war and peace, prosperity and strife, technology and toys, celebration and reflection, but the celebration of Christmas came as a blessing every single year as it does again in 2017. The hotel is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and your vote by cash or by check for your favorite tree helps to raise funds for Swannanoa Valley Christian Ministry. 100 percent of the funds raised through this annual celebration during the Christmas Season go to SVCM.
Calendar of Events
- December 1 – 31, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Trees on Display
- December 20, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. – Awarding of Prizes for Trees
For more Information, please contact:
Libba Fairleigh at libbafairleigh@gmail.com or Sue Conlon at themontevista@aol.com
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.