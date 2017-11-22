The Monte Vista Hotel Presents Seventh Annual “Deck the Trees”

Black Mountain, NC – The public is invited to The Historic Monte Vista Hotel in Black Mountain from December 1 through December 31. Beautiful and unique hand-decorated Christmas trees in the theme of “80 Years of Christmas” will celebrate the 80th anniversary of The Monte Vista Hotel in Black Mountain. These past eight decades have been marked with war and peace, prosperity and strife, technology and toys, celebration and reflection, but the celebration of Christmas came as a blessing every single year as it does again in 2017. The hotel is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and your vote by cash or by check for your favorite tree helps to raise funds for Swannanoa Valley Christian Ministry. 100 percent of the funds raised through this annual celebration during the Christmas Season go to SVCM.

Calendar of Events

December 1 – 31, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. – Trees on Display

December 20, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. – Awarding of Prizes for Trees

