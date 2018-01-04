Press release from the Blood Connection:

Unusually cold temperatures with widespread illness are affecting donor turn out and blood donations. Combined with historic snowfall along the coast, The Blood Connection is urging donors to give blood as soon as possible to ensure hospital needs are uninterrupted. This includes neighboring communities that aren’t able to collect blood donations right now, across the state and state lines.

TBC is requesting whole blood and platelet donations. All blood types are needed.

Donors can donate blood at any one of TBC’s donation centers at 435 Woodruff Road, Greenville; 341 Old Abbeville Highway, Greenwood; 1954 East Main Street, Easley; 1308 Sandifer Boulevard, Seneca; 270 North Grove Medical Park Drive, Spartanburg; and 825 Spartanburg Highway, Hendersonville.

Donors can also find a local blood drive by visiting TBC’s website here: donor schedules.

TBC’s mission is to ensure all hospital partners have the blood supplies needed for patients at any given time. Blood donors must be healthy, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be 17 years old or 16 with written parental consent.

About The Blood Connection

Founded as Greenville Blood Assurance in 1962, The Blood Connection (TBC) is the largest independently managed, non-profit community blood center in the region. Licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, TBC serves an 18,280-square-mile area of South Carolina, Georgia and North Carolina, holding 12-14 blood drives a day through bloodmobiles, portable field units and fixed donation sites. This equates to approximately 125,000 units a year, which are tested and processed at TBC’s state-of-the-art Biologics Processing Center in Greenville, SC.

In South Carolina, TBC serves Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, Union, Pickens, Oconee, Greenwood, McCormick, Laurens, Newberry and Lexington counties. TBC also contracts with Med-Trans Air Medical Transport to serve Sumter, Marion, Dorchester, Colleton, Charleston and Berkeley counties. In Georgia, TBC serves Stephens, Hall, and Barrow counties.

In 2011, TBC began serving Macon, Transylvania, Henderson, Polk, Buncombe, McDowell and Mitchell counties in Western North Carolina. In 2017, TBC expanded services to include Wake, Durham, Orange, Forsyth, Rowan and Pitt counties. For more information, visit the blood connection.