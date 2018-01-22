Press release from Blue Ridge Community College:

Blue Ridge Community College will hold its annual Discover Diversity Week, March 12-15, at both the Henderson and Transylvania County campus locations.

BRCC’s Discover Diversity Week is a series of events to promote awareness of diversity and a greater understanding of global issues. Ms. Wheelchair USA Madeline Delp headlines the week’s activities, preceded by the popular food tasting and film festival events.

Discover Diversity Week will kick off at the Transylvania County Campus in Brevard with activities beginning at 11 a.m., Monday, March 12.

Events at the Henderson County Campus begin Tuesday, March 14, with the eighth annual International Food Tasting, offering dishes from all over the world. The food tasting will run from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Killian Building Student Center. There is a $5 admission for this event, which is open to the public.

Discover Diversity Week will continue on Wednesday, March 14, with the 4×4 International Film Festival, celebrating four short films from different regions of the world around a central theme with time in between for audience discussion. The film festival, held in Room 150 of the Patton Building from 12:30 to 2 p.m., is free and open to the public.

Madeline Delp, Ms. Wheelchair USA 2017

This year’s keynote speaker Madeline Delp, Ms. Wheelchair USA 2017, will speak in Blue Ridge Conference Hall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 15. Madeline Delp is an alumna of Blue Ridge Community College and North Henderson High School. After finishing her associate degree at BRCC, she transferred to UNC-Asheville, where she majored in business and foreign language. Delp has used her entrepreneurial skills to found the non-profit organization Live Boundless, and uses her knowledge of multiple languages to reach greater audiences in the U.S. and abroad.

After working on several film projects like the televised special “To Walk Again,” Delp is taking her film work to the next level during her year as Ms. Wheelchair USA. The Live Boundless series will be filmed and promoted to educate wheelchair users on how they can adapt to each area of everyday life.

Representing North Carolina in her quest to win Ms. Wheelchair USA, Delp has used her skills as a professional speaker and singer to advocate for people with disabilities Currently with her reigning title, she travels the country doing the same. Her mission is for others to see and believe that they too can live “boundless” no matter what their “disability” may be. As Ms. Wheelchair USA, Delp is fostering boundless mindsets and raising the consciousness of a nation.

Delp’s appearance is also free and open to the public.

For more information on Discover Diversity Week events, visit blueridge.edu/discover-diversity or contact Katie Winkler at 828-694-1853 or katiew@blueridge.edu