Announcement from Blue Ridge Conservancy:
Blue Ridge Conservancy (BRC), a local nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving land and natural resources in northwest North Carolina, has received a grant from Bank of America.
The grant will help fund the Middle Fork Greenway, BRC’s premier recreation project connecting the towns of Blowing Rock to Boone with a pedestrian and bicycle-friendly trail. The Middle Fork Greenway will ultimately create expanded recreational opportunities while promoting physical activity and improving the health among residents and visitors. It will also support the local economy by connecting users with the many nearby attractions and local businesses.
“The Middle Fork Greenway project is conserving the Middle Fork of the New River’s corridor with green space and protected wildlife habitat,” says Middle Fork Greenway Director, Wendy Patoprsty. “People will have the opportunity to connect to nature and enjoy the scenic beauty of the High Country. We appreciate Bank of America’s generous award and continued support of the community.”
When complete, the 6.5 mile Greenway will connect the sidewalks of downtown Blowing Rock to the Boone Greenway. It will also link the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Mountains-to-Sea Trail, Tanger Shoppes on the Parkway, Tweetsie Railroad, Mystery Hill, three pocket parks and other natural areas, and the Appalachian Regional Healthcare’s hospital.
The Middle Fork Greenway is a Blue Ridge Conservancy project in partnership with Watauga County, the Town of Blowing Rock, the Town of Boone, and many community organizations and volunteers.
The $25,000 grant is part of Bank of America’s philanthropic giving efforts in local communities. Awardees were selected for their commitment to addressing basic needs and workforce development for individuals and families, in particular during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Every part of our company is engaged in addressing the demands on critical natural resources,” said Bank of America State President of North Carolina Charles Bowman. “We’re grateful for Blue Ridge Conservancy’s efforts to conserve land, promote physical wellness, and support local businesses in one of the most beautiful areas of our state.”
