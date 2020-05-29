Editor’s note: Xpress flew along with last year’s Blue Ridge Honor Flight, as reporter Brooke Randle detailed in this article and photo gallery.



Press release from Blue Ridge Honor Flight:

Blue Ridge Honor Flight is carefully monitoring developments concerning coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States.

In order to maximize the safety and health of all participants in upcoming flights, Blue Ridge Honor Flight has postponed all flights scheduled for 2020. Blue Ridge Honor Flight will resume flying from Asheville as soon as conditions warrant, consistent with the Honor Flight Network, CDC guidelines and local medical advisors. We have retained all of the applications we received and will be in touch with all applicants (veterans and guardians) when we are cleared to fly again.

“Until we have more answers and ways to combat this virus, we will not put our veterans’ health at risk,” stated Jeff Miller, founder of Blue Ridge Honor Flight and co-founder of the Honor Flight Network. “We will fly again when conditions allow for a safe day of honor. In the meantime, the Blue Ridge Honor Flight team is doing everything within its power to share supportive resources to our veterans and their families, as well as to serve those working on the frontlines with this disease in our community.”

Updates regarding this matter can be found at www.blueridgehonorflight.com, as well as on the Blue Ridge Honor Flight Facebook page.

Established in 2006, Blue Ridge Honor Flight’s mission is to transport America’s veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit those memorials dedicated to honor the sacrifices of themselves and their comrades. For more information about how to get involved in Blue Ridge Honor Flight, make a donation, or to get a veteran signed up for a flight, please visit blueridgehonorflight.com.