Press release from the Blue Ridge Humane Society:

Blue Ridge Humane Society knows how difficult the loss of a loved pet can be, and to support grieving pet owners, is offering a new peer support group with a professional group moderator.

The free program will provide a safe and non-judgmental space for members of the community to come together to support one another through their loss and grief of their beloved pet(s).

Sign-up is required and the sessions are limited to 20 participants. Sessions will be held via Zoom on the first Wednesday of the month, 6pm-7pm. Registration will be open for the first session until Friday, May 28, 2021, or until full, whichever occurs first. Registration is available at www.blueridgehumane.org/pet-loss-support/

“Pet loss is the worst part of being a pet owner. Our pets are family. Every pet is different and brings a unique light into our lives. The loss of that light can be devastating. Coping with grief, especially in today’s world, is a difficult process,” shares Angela Prodrick, Executive Director of Blue Ridge Humane Society. “We at Blue Ridge Humane Society feel it is important to help people navigate that time of mourning and offer what support we can.”

The sessions will be moderated by BRHS staff and led by Judi Moolten. Judi is a former clinical social worker, with a PhD certificate in Stress and Somatic Psychology. In addition to being a stress coach Judi lives and resides in Hendersonville. Judi comes to BRHS as a volunteer, but also as a pet parent who uses animals to help heal stress and more! Judi also has suffered many losses during COVID-19 and beyond and will be available to just listen, or when requested offer feedback.

Pet loss and grief can trigger intense emotional responses that may need to be addressed with professional resources which is beyond what BRHS is able to provide through the Peer Support group. This cannot to take the place of professional counseling and therapy.

Additional info or support for those who have suffered the loss of a pet can be found at The Association for Pet Loss and Bereavement https://www.aplb.org/.

If you feel that you’re in distress or having thoughts about harming yourself, please call:

2-1-1. A 24/7 national free and confidential service that helps you find the resources you need including crisis and emergency.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or call (800) 273-8255. The lifeline offers 24/7 free and confidential support for people in distress

Blue Ridge Humane Society, Inc., is a 501(c)3 animal welfare organization started in 1950 dedicated to ensuring the highest quality of life for animals in Henderson County and our neighboring communities. BRHS cares for pets awaiting adoption and in foster homes; offers low-cost vaccine clinics, animal education programs, pet training classes, and youth education and projects; coordinates community pet food assistance, emergency vet assistance, and the Spay Neuter Incentive Program (SNIP), which is a collaboration with Henderson County, the City of Hendersonville, and the Henderson County Animal Services Center.

If you believe in our cause, consider making a donation or learning how to volunteer by visiting the Blue Ridge Humane Society’s website at www.blueridgehumane.org or call (828) 692-2639.