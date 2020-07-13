Announcement from Blue Ridge Humane Society:

Hendersonville, NC – If you’ve ever considered adding a feline companion into your family, now is the perfect time to adopt. Blue Ridge Humane Society has discounted the regular cat adoption fee to $25, down from the regular $75 for the immediate future due to a high number of cats and kittens waiting for adoption from the organization. Studies have shown that owning a pet significantly cuts down on an owner’s stress and anxiety. Having a pet in your life drastically improves your overall mental and physical health.

“This time of year, animal shelters, including Blue Ridge Humane, are flooded with cats,” says Angela Prodrick, Executive Director of Blue Ridge Humane. “Choosing to adopt a cat now not only rescues that cat’s life, but also opens space for us to take in more kittens that are so desperately in need of homes.” Karla Pan, Adoption Center Director adds “Cats are always their authentic selves, offer sincere company, and love without limits. We can all use more of this right about now, so Blue Ridge Humane Society has reduced our adoption fees to make it easier to welcome a new cat into your home.”

To view animals currently waiting for adoption, visit https://www.blueridgehumane.org/adopt/. Blue Ridge Humane also provides an animal request form in the case that there isn’t a match currently available.

All adoptions are currently following the contact-free and digital adoption procedure implemented by Blue Ridge Humane in May. The new procedure includes adoption counseling from Blue Ridge Humane staff, a contact-free or virtual meet and greet between a potential adopter and the animal they are interested in, as well as a contact-free animal pick-up after completing the required paperwork and payment digitally. After finding an animal they are interested in, the adopter can fill out the application form on the Blue Ridge Humane website under Adopt, and staff will be in touch with more information about the animal and the next steps.

The Blue Ridge Humane Society, Inc., is a 501(c)3 animal welfare organization started in 1950 dedicated to ensuring the highest quality of life for animals in Henderson County and our neighboring communities. BRHS cares for pets awaiting adoption at the Adoption Center; offers low-cost vaccine clinics, animal education programs, pet training classes, and youth education and projects; coordinates community pet food assistance, emergency vet assistance, and the Spay Neuter Incentive Program (SNIP), which is a collaboration with Henderson County, the City of Hendersonville, and the Henderson County Animal Services Center.

If you believe in our cause, consider making a donation or learning how to volunteer by visiting the Blue Ridge Humane Society’s website at www.blueridgehumane.org or call (828) 692-2639.