Press release from Blue Ridge Humane Society:

Blue Ridge Humane Society’s monthly free pet food distribution will be held on Monday, September 14, from 9am-1pm at the Blue Ridge Humane Society Adoption Center located at 88 Centipede Lane in Hendersonville, NC. Cat and dog food will be distributed first come, first serve, as supplies last to those in need or affected by COVID-19.. Social distancing and protective measures will be taken by all staff and we ask the public to do the same during the drive-thru pick-up. Additional resources and supplies will also be available.

“Blue Ridge Humane is committed to supporting pet owners as part of our Beyond Adoptions programming, ” says Blue Ridge Humane Executive Director Angela Prodrick. “By making pet food more accessible, it is our hope that members of our community will no longer have to worry about feeding their furry family members, especially during these uncertain times.”

Over the last few months, Blue Ridge Humane has hosted distributions on a monthly basis to provide pet food for the community in response to COVID-19. This is in addition to the pet food supplied to local food banks through BRHS’s community outreach programs, where BRHS has increased pet food distribution due to a higher demand for support due to COVID-19.

If a pet owner is in need of food but unable to attend the pick-up, please call or text the BRHS helpline at (828) 393-5832.

The Blue Ridge Humane Society, Inc., is a 501(c)3 animal welfare organization started in 1950 dedicated to ensuring the highest quality of life for animals in Henderson County and our neighboring communities. BRHS cares for pets awaiting adoption and in foster homes; offers low-cost vaccine clinics, animal education programs, pet training classes, and youth education and projects; coordinates community pet food assistance, emergency vet assistance, and the Spay Neuter Incentive Program (SNIP), which is a collaboration with Henderson County, the City of Hendersonville, and the Henderson County Animal Services Center.

If you believe in our cause, consider making a donation or learning how to volunteer by visiting the Blue Ridge Humane Society’s website at www.blueridgehumane.org or call (828) 692-2639.