Press release from Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation:

Asheville, N.C. – Parkway lovers are invited to celebrate the opening of the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation’s expanded Asheville office from 4 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, December 12. Guests can enjoy refreshments, door prizes, and a ribbon cutting with the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce while learning more about the Parkway’s primary nonprofit partner.

The organization’s new home is a recently renovated cottage built in 1949. The former office next door is now the headquarters for the Foundation’s Kids in Parks program, creating a mini-campus for the nonprofit. The renovation was completed by Atriax Group working with Frellick Brothers Custom Home Builders.

The Foundation is also celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. During the last two decades, the Foundation’s Community of Stewards has invested more than $12 million to:

· Protect natural resources through wildlife surveys, trail repairs, environmental studies, forensic training for law enforcement rangers, and more

· Expand education and outreach by introducing young park stewards to the outdoors through the Kids in Parks program, rehabbing museum and visitor center exhibits, funding youth conservation crews, engaging in citizen science projects, and more

· Preserve history and culture by placing Moses H. Cone Memorial Park on the National Register of Historic Places, support musical programming at the Blue Ridge Music Center, rehabilitate Mabry Mill, Ramsey Cabin, and more

· Enhance visitor amenities and experiences at stops up and down the Parkway, including Waterrock Knob, Graveyard Fields, Price Lake, Linville Falls, Abbott Lake, and many more locations

Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation Open House and Ribbon Cutting

When: 4 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, December 12

Where: 322 Gashes Creek Road, Asheville, NC 28803

About the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is the primary nonprofit fundraising partner, 501(c)(3), of the Blue Ridge Parkway, helping ensure cultural and historical preservation, natural resource protection, educational outreach, and visitor enjoyment now and for future generations. Since its inception in 1997, the nonprofit has worked with donors to invest more than $12 million in critical projects along the scenic road. For more information, visit brpfoundation.org.