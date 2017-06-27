Blue Ridge Parkway Hike of the Week

“The Secret Life of Watersheds”

(Asheville, NC) – Join Parkway rangers at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 30 for a moderate, 1.4 mile round-trip hike to the top of Craggy Pinnacle to get a bird’s-eye view of the North Fork Reservoir. Come learn what dares to live in the higher reaches of our watershed and how mud-wallowing bears kept one local family in business.

Meet at Milepost 364.1 at the Craggy Dome Parking Overlook. Bring water, wear good walking shoes, and be prepared for changeable weather.

For more information, contact the visitor center at 828-298-5330, ext. 304.