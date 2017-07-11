Asheville, N.C. — Join Parkway rangers at 10:00 am on Friday, July 21st for a moderate, 1.5 mile round trip hike on the Craggy Gardens Trail. Come explore the wonders of high elevation ecosystems and see what a mountain bald looks like. We’ll also visit two historic trail shelters along the way and learn about their link to the Parkway’s past.

Meet at the Craggy Gardens Picnic Area at Milepost 367.6. Bring water, wear good walking shoes, and be prepared for changeable weather.

For more information, contact 828-298-5330, ext. 304.