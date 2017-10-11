Thursday, October 19th, 2017

Singe Cat Overlook – Milepost 345.3

2 p.m. – An Afternoon Walk With a Ranger

Join the ranger at the Singe Cat Overlook and experience the joy of fall hiking on this moderately strenuous 2 mile hike east along the Mountains to Sea Trail on top of the ridge that crosses over the Blue Ridge Parkway. Conversations with the ranger will include Parkway history, the Mountains to Sea Trail, hiking etiquette and much more. Make sure to wear comfortable and stable footwear, proper attire for the given weather conditions and to bring water.

Saturday, October 21st, 2017

Museum of North Carolina Minerals – Milepost 331

7 p.m. – Over There and Over Here: World War I in the Mountains

The First World War was supposed to be “the war to end all wars.” It touched the mountains of Western North Carolina in lasting if forgotten ways, bankrupting the South’s first tourist railroad and ended the first attempt to construct a Blue Ridge Parkway type tourist motor road that would have stretched from Maine to Georgia. In the end, boys from the mountains serving in the 30th Infantry Division broke the back of German resistance by piercing the Hindenburg Line. Join the ranger at the Museum of North Carolina Minerals where those soldiers are forever honored on a monument to hear more about this fascinating piece of mountain history.

All programs are Free and open to the public