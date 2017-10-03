Blue Ridge Parkway Hike of the Week

“Buck Spring Lodge: Yesterday and Today”

(Asheville, NC) – Join Parkway rangers at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 13 for an easy, 1.5 mile exploration of the Buck Spring Lodge ruins. Learn about the Vanderbilt connection to Mount Pisgah and how they used this area as a mountain getaway, much as we do today.

Meet at the Buck Spring Gap Overlook parking area at Milepost 407.7. The overlook is just off the Parkway along the Mount Pisgah trailhead access road across from the picnic area. Bring water, wear good walking shoes, and be prepared for changing weather conditions.

For more information, contact 828-298-5330, ext. 304.