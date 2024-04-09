Press release from National Park Service:

BOONE, ASHEVILLE, & WAYNESVILLE, NC – The National Park Service is recruiting interested volunteers to help educate park visitors about the protection of peregrine falcons and rare plants at three, important ecological sites on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Trail Rover volunteer openings are currently available at the following locations:

Rough Ridge section of the Tanawha trail, milepost 305, near Boone and Blowing Rock, NC

Craggy Pinnacle trail, milepost 366, north of Asheville, NC

Devil’s Courthouse trail, milepost 422, south of Waynesville, NC

Fragile species and ecosystems exist at each of these locations, and volunteers spend at least one, 4-hour shift weekly during the Parkway’s busy summer and fall season talking to visitors, answering questions, and serving as valuable “eyes and ears” at these sites. Volunteer Rovers remind visitors to stay on trail and recreate responsibly, both for their own safety as well as that of the diverse and sensitive habitats that are home to a wide range of species on the Parkway.

At Rough Ridge and Craggy Pinnacle, rocky outcrops are home to critically imperiled, alpine relic plant species that are often trampled by park visitors who venture off trail into areas for photos and views. At Devil’s Courthouse, the isolated towering rocky ledges with widespread views are ideal nesting sites for the peregrine falcon and also contain many rare plants.

“Visitor behavior in these natural areas can have long term impacts on the health or decline of all these fragile species,” said Blue Ridge Parkway Ecologist, Dr. Chris Ulrey. “Volunteer Rovers in these areas provide real-time reminders to park visitors about the importance of their actions, and the relationship between human behaviors and the health of the natural world.”

Ideal volunteers should enjoy working with people, have a basic knowledge of Appalachian plants, animals, and the park itself; and feel comfortable working independently on-trail, away from their vehicle for several hours at a time. Volunteers will be provided with a volunteer uniform, all equipment needed to complete their roving assignment successfully, and training both about the natural and cultural history of the area as well as essential customer service skills needed for this role.

Interested volunteers can learn more and apply at one or more of three listings on volunteer.gov or contact the park’s volunteer office at BLRI_Volunteers@nps.gov

Support for this program comes from the Parkway’s philanthropic partner, the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation.