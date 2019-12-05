Press release from Blue Spiral 1:

In conjunction with DRAW, Blue Spiral 1 is hosting its second life drawing session at the gallery on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 6-8 p.m. Live models will be posed for drawing, and all levels are encouraged to attend. Many local artists who are featured in the exhibition will be present to draw and chat alongside attendees.

This event is a suggested $5 at the door and open to the public (18+). Craft beer (21+) and non-alcoholic beverages available.

Participants are expected to bring any art materials they wish to use; none will be provided. Please note that the event will take place in the carpeted lower level of the gallery, so permanent or staining mediums are discouraged.

If you have any questions, give us a call at (828) 251-0202 or email info@bluespiral1.com.

We hope to see you there!