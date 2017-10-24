Press release:

From now through December 20, folks who visit Riverview Station in the River Arts District can do much more than browse and buy: Bluebird Designs is offering jewelry workshops every Wednesday for the holiday season. The classes are open to the public, and all attendees get the chance to make a one-of-a-kind enamel and silver necklace to take home as a treat for themselves or to give as a handcrafted holiday gift.

“Working with enamel is an exciting but in-depth process,” shares Jessica Hall, who’s been creating bold artisan jewelry in enamel and fine metals as Bluebird Designs for more than seven years. She’s known for her signature bluebird necklaces, earrings, and bracelets along with other whimsical pieces that represent the natural world, as well as for teaching the craft. “I typically offer a few multi-hour enamel jewelry skills workshops throughout the year that explore the ins and outs of the medium,” she says, “but for the holiday season I wanted to scale those back and keep it simple, with the focus on making a beautiful final product.”

Hall is thrilled to be able to briefly introduce people to the joy of enamel while helping them craft a wearable piece. Each class will center on the creation of a silver half-moon pendant, with enamel color and accent variations available for participants to make it their own.

The Wednesday workshop series is held at Hall’s studio at 191 Lyman Street, suite 256. Cost is $55 per person, and classes are limited to six participants, with advanced registration through Eventbrite. Workshops begin at 5:30 pm and end no later than 7 pm.

Before the final December workshop, Hall will host a holiday soirée with her studiomate, Jen Aly of Jen Aly Designs, on December 8 from 4-7 pm. She’ll have her jewelry for sale, including pieces from her new Essence Collection, which uses her boldest colors yet and features enamel rings for the first time. Details about the holiday event, the workshop series, and 2018 classes can be found at bluebirddesigns.com.