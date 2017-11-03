Press release from Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center:
With help from the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority (BCTDA), we will be moving to 120 College Street in September 2018 with the opening of Between Form and Content: Perspectives on Jacob Lawrence and Black Mountain College.
We are very grateful and pleased to announce that we recently received a $200,000 grant from the BCTDA to help fund our move to 120 College Street! This expansion to a single larger facility reflects our growing vision and will become the first permanent home for the museum with a path to ownership in 5 years! What can you expect from this new space? We have planned a relocation and expansion from two gallery spaces to a new home on Pack Square Park at the center of downtown Asheville. The new 6,000 sf space will nearly double our footprint and include 2,500sf of flexible exhibition/event space, a permanent Black Mountain College history and research center, an expanded library, on-site storage for the permanent collection and a larger retail bookshop. This project will help solidify the museum as a strong and vital international art center, and further cement Asheville as a major cultural destination.
