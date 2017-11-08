Press release from Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center:

Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center announces an opportunity for artists to participate in the 2018 {Re}HAPPENING on Saturday, March 31, at Camp Rockmont in Black Mountain, NC. We invite artists to propose projects that reflect the innovative spirit of Black Mountain College. Artists are encouraged to take risks and demonstrate elements of process, spontaneity, experimentation, collaboration, and audience participation. Each selected artist project will receive a $250 honorarium.

ARTISTS OF ALL GENRES AND DISCIPLINES are encouraged to submit a Letter of Intent (LOI). The LOI should be a brief one-page outline that describes the project, includes participating artists and how the project connects to the Black Mountain College legacy.

The LOI deadline is December 13, 2017 – please email LOIs to info@blackmountaincollege.org. Notification will be sent by January 3, 2018.

About {Re}HAPPENING

Since 2010, BMCM+AC has hosted the {Re}HAPPENING inspired by John Cage’s 1952 Theatre Piece No. 1, an unscripted performance considered by many to be the first Happening in North America. The {Re}HAPPENING is a day long event (3pm – 10pm) at the historic campus of Black Mountain College, known as Lake Eden – 15 minutes from Asheville. It is part art event, part fundraiser and part community instigator serving as platform for contemporary artists to share their response to the vital legacy of Black Mountain College by returning to its original site in the present day.

General admission brings in hundreds of visitors annually. In addition to providing a forum for regional artists and an accessible, immersive, educational experience for attendees, every year the event is a community collaboration between local businesses and arts organizations. The 2018 {Re}HAPPENING on March 31 will be open to the public from 3pm until 10pm.