Press release from Buncombe County Board of Commissioners:

On Feb. 14, 2018 the NC Association of City County Managers released a statement that the conduct described in some media reports of the former Buncombe County Manager, Dr. Wanda Greene, violated the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) Code of Ethics.

As a Board, we take our role in public office seriously and believe the most fundamental tenet that we must hold ourselves accountable to is behavior that results in strong public trust. No public official should ever use their position for personal gain or benefit or misuse taxpayer dollars.

We hope that the swiftness with which the Board has acted speaks to our commitment to make right what was wrong and ensure that transparency and accountability is woven into the policy, practice, and behavior of Buncombe County government. This work will continue, as it is clear, that proper oversight and accountability must be part of an ongoing practice.

This has been a difficult time in our county. There are 1,460 dedicated Buncombe County employees who work every day providing services with professionalism and care. We cannot let the behavior of one person define our entire workforce or the strong history of Buncombe County Government. We have learned a great deal through this challenge and we stand ready to share those lessons learned with others.