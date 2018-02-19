Press release from Buncombe County Board of Commissioners:
On Feb. 14, 2018 the NC Association of City County Managers released a statement that the conduct described in some media reports of the former Buncombe County Manager, Dr. Wanda Greene, violated the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) Code of Ethics.
As a Board, we take our role in public office seriously and believe the most fundamental tenet that we must hold ourselves accountable to is behavior that results in strong public trust. No public official should ever use their position for personal gain or benefit or misuse taxpayer dollars.
We hope that the swiftness with which the Board has acted speaks to our commitment to make right what was wrong and ensure that transparency and accountability is woven into the policy, practice, and behavior of Buncombe County government. This work will continue, as it is clear, that proper oversight and accountability must be part of an ongoing practice.
This has been a difficult time in our county. There are 1,460 dedicated Buncombe County employees who work every day providing services with professionalism and care. We cannot let the behavior of one person define our entire workforce or the strong history of Buncombe County Government. We have learned a great deal through this challenge and we stand ready to share those lessons learned with others.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.