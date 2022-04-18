Press release from the Buncombe County Board of Education:

The Buncombe County Board of Education will meet in a Special Called Session on April 21, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. in the Minitorium at 175 Bingham Road, Asheville. The public is invited to attend. The Special Called Meeting has been scheduled in accordance with BCS Board Policy #2300.

The Special Called meeting will be open for public attendance. Please use entrance “A”. We ask that bags or water bottles not be brought into the building. Public comment will not be heard at the Special-Called Work Session pursuant to BCS Board Policy #2310.

Given the desire of BCS to provide the most information possible to the public, the public may view the live broadcast via YouTube on the BCS Communications Department YouTube Account at: YouTube.com/BuncombeSchools

All meetings will take place at the Buncombe County Board of Education located at 175 Bingham Road, Asheville, NC.

Information concerning the Board of Education can be found at Board.BuncombeSchools.org or view the special called meeting agenda