Press release from the Bob Moog Foundation:

The Bob Moog Foundation is thrilled to announce its 2020 raffle, featuring a vintage, iconic Minimoog synthesizer signed by legendary keyboardist Herbie Hancock. Hancock has signed the back of the Minimoog, drawn a musical staff, and added the inscription “(Hey Bob!)” on either side. The Minimoog is valued at $5,000.

The raffle begins on Monday, Feb. 10, and ends on Tuesday, March 10, or when all tickets have sold. Tickets are $25 each, five for $100, 12 for $200, or 35 for $500. Only 4,500 tickets will be available. All proceeds from the raffle support the Foundation’s educational project, Dr. Bob’s SoundSchool, and its newly opened Moogseum, located in Asheville, NC. Tickets can be purchased at http://bit.ly/HHMinimoogRaffle.

Herbie Hancock joins a long list of renowned musicians supporting the Foundation’s efforts. Recent raffles have featured vintage synthesizers signed by Stevie Wonder, Dr. Fink of Prince and the Revolution, Jan Hammer, and Rick Wakeman. Hancock, whose illustrious career spans five decades and 14 Grammy awards, helped pioneer the use of synthesizers in jazz, and has been at the forefront of using technology to make music. He is known for his ever-probing jazz sensibilities, his willingness to explore music across all genres, and is considered to be among the most elite and influential players of his time.