Press release:

BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL OPENS THIS WEEKEND AT PARKWAY PLAYHOUSE

BURNSVILLE, NC: At the height of the Great Depression, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow went from two small-town nobodies in West Texas to America’s most renowned folk heroes and Texas law enforcement’s worst nightmares. Bonnie & Clyde, the musical, opens at Parkway Playhouse on July 8th. The incredibly talented cast directed by Dwight Chiles, stars Briar Boggs as Clyde and Annelise Henry as Bonnie with Luke Haynes, Christine Caldemeyer, Hunter Taylor, Karen Yow, Randall Garland, Gabe Garland, Aaron Neighbors, Faith Creech, Olivia Hughes, Trissa King, Mike Yow, Jon Goldman, Lily Bartleson, Summer Kiesel, Leif Cedergren, Rigel Happer, Dakota Whitehead and Bruce Chuvala. Performances are on Friday and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm through July 22nd. This show is sponsored by Young and McQueen.

When Bonnie and Clyde meet, their mutual cravings for excitement and fame immediately set them on a mission to chase their dreams. Their bold and reckless behavior turns the young lovers’ thrilling adventure into a downward spiral, putting themselves and their loved ones in trouble with the law. Forced to stay on the run, the lovers resort to robbery and murder to survive. As the infamous duo’s fame grows bigger, their inevitable end draws nearer. Patrons should be advised that this show contains adult language and content.

Following the performance on opening night, July 8th, a complementary Opening Night Reception for the cast and audience will be held. And on Sundays, July 9th and 16th, the cast will sit for post show discussions. Audience members can ask questions about everything from costumes to scenic design, acting and their individual roles in the production.

Tickets range from $12 for children to $22 for adults. All performances are at the historic Parkway Playhouse theatre, located at 202 Green Mountain Drive in Burnsville, NC. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Parkway Playhouse Box Office (open 1-5pm Thursdays through Saturdays), calling 828-682-4285, or by visiting parkwayplayhouse.com.

For more information about Parkway Playhouse, performances, volunteer opportunities, classes, auditions, and more please visit parkwayplayhouse.com, or call 828-682-4285.