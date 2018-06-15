Press release from Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center:

BMCM+AC in Collaboration with the Asheville Percussion Festival Present

Bonnie Whiting performs 51’15.657″ for a Speaking Percussionist by John Cage.

Wednesday, June 27 – 8pm {56 Broadway}

Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center is proud to host speaking percussionist Bonnie Whiting for an evening performance in collaboration with the Asheville Percussion Festival. 51’15.657″ for a Speaking Percussionist is Bonnie Whiting’s realization of a solo simultaneous performance of John Cage’s 45′ for a Speaker and 27’10.554″ for a Percussionist. These are vintage pieces: music from the mid-50’s and part of a series of timed works that Cage enjoyed mixing together and referred to in notes and letters as “the ten thousand things.” A culmination of 14 months of work and study, Whiting is the first performer to execute both pieces in their entirety.

$8 for BMCM+AC members + students w/ID / $12 non-members

Advance Tickets available here: https://bonniewhiting.brownpapertickets.com