Press release from Congregation Beth HaTephila:

YOM HASHOAH – HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE DAY

Remembering Elie Wiesel

Asheville, NC, March 13, 2017– Dr. Steven T. Katz to speak at the community wide Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day on Sunday, April 23 at 7pm at Congregation Beth HaTephila in Asheville.

“It is critical that we keep alive the lessons in memory of the Holocaust. Not only is it a part of who we are as modern Jews; it is a legacy that shapes the political views of citizenship, otherness and ethics of international law for all people of the world.” says Congregation Beth HaTephila President, Sam Kaplan-Gershon.

Dr. Katz holds the Slater Chair in Jewish Studies at Boston University where he was the founding Director of the Elie Wiesel Center for Jewish Studies. His personal friendship with Wiesel dates from the early 1970’s. They worked together for 16 years at Boston University before ill-health caused Elie to retire. For a full-bio, please visit our website: bethhatephila.org. Lecture with Q&A will follow a community commemoration. All are welcome. The Isaac Chicurel Memorial Community Education Fund generously supports this program.

“On this Yom Hashoah, the first anniversary of the Holocaust after Elie Wiesel’s death, it is important that his story continue to be in our thoughts, and our speaker will share stories and insights about him.” notes Ritual Chair Lorne Baskin.

About CBHT: A welcoming congregation embracing a diversity of life experiences and Jewish journeys – where the study and practice of Reform Judaism inspires and fosters an environment of open-mindedness and communication, a communal sense of connection, mutual support and a commitment to “Tikkun Olam” – healing the world.