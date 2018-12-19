Press release from Blue Ridge Community College:
Eighteen Blue Ridge Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) cadets graduated during December 18 exercises at the Thomas Auditorium on the Henderson County Campus.
Graduates (in alpha order with city of residence):
Raheem Brown of Riverhead, NY
Zane Capps of Candler
Alyssa Coburn of Sapphire
Matthew De Rosa of Sarasota, Fla.
Gavin Dickman of Arden
Folan McDara IV of Asheville
Davis Green of Rosman
Michael Heaton of Davidson
Evan Ippolito of Banger, Pa
Alica Lockhart of Columbus
Lauren Mahoney of Rosman
Stephen McDonald of Hendersonville
Dustin Pittman of Monroe
Jordan Pruitt of Sparta
Jonathan Rhodes of Hendersonville
Harrison Roberts of Columbia, SC
Carlos Sanchez of Hendersonville
Neal Wilcox of Brevard
Two of the graduates were recognized for outstanding achievement during their training.
Neal Wilcox received the Informal Leader Award and Dustin Pittman received the Top Academic Award.
Sheriff Lowell Griffin, Henderson County Sheriffs Office delivered the graduation remarks.
Sponsoring agencies for the BLET class were Brevard College, Brevard Police Department, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Hendersonville Police Department, North Carolina State Parks, and Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office.
For more information about the college’s BLET program, visit www.blueridge.edu/blet or contact Sherry Phillips at sherryc@blueridge.edu or (828) 694-1760.
