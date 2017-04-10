Press release from Asheville Integrative Medicine:
Cindy Sullivan, CCT, Clinical travel Thermographer, will be offering screening breast thermograms at:
ASHEVILLE INTEGRATIVE MEDICINE
832 HENDERSONVILLE RD
ASHEVILLE NC 28803
TEL: 828-252-5545
On Tuesday, May 2, 2017, she will be performing screening breast thermograms and appointments are available.
Breast Thermography is a noninvasive, inexpensive test that does not involve breast compression or radiation exposure. While it does not replace mammograms, thermography is FDA-approved since 1982 as an adjunctive tool for breast health screening. It measures infrared heat from the tissues, using technology like color weather maps; increased heat can be a signal of new blood vessel growth feeding a tumor. Thermography can enhance early detection of most fast-growing breast cancers, and is especially useful for women with dense breasts or premenopausal.
The initial Breast Thermogram takes about 15 minutes, please call for pricing. Results are interpreted by Board-Certified Medical Doctor, and mailed to the client within 10 days. A copy of the interpretation can go to your physician of choice.
Please call 828-252-5545 to make an appointment.
