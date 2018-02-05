Press release from Brevard College:
Soprano Natalee Highman and tubist Stephen Healy will perform their junior recitals together on Sunday, Feb. 11, at 3 p.m., in the Porter Center for Performing Arts. Both are music majors at Brevard College. Ms. Highman is a student of Dr. Kathryn Gresham and Mr. Healy is a student of Dr. Eric Peterson.
Each of their programs will feature staples of the repertoire along with some lesser-known treats. Mr. Healy will perform Bach’s Sonata no. 2, the Concerto for Bass Tuba by Vaughan Williams and the Sonata for Bass Tuba by Paul Hindemith. Faculty pianist Dr. Koeun Grace Lee will accompany him. Ms. Highman will perform songs and arias by Mozart, Purcell, Brahms, Sondheim and Rodgers and Hammerstein, along with three of Seymour Barab’s Songs of Perfect Propriety, set to poetry by Dorothy Parker. Accompanying Ms. Highman will be faculty pianist Dr. Vance Reese.
The concert is free and open to the public. A reception will follow in the Francis Pavilion.
For more information, contact Brevard College’s Fine Arts Division at 828-884-8211.
