Press release from Brevard College:

On Thursday, Nov. 16, at 7:00 p.m., Brevard College Theatre will open their second production of the 2017-2018 season with “Boeing Boeing” by French playwright Marc Camoletti. The show will run in The Porter Center for Performing Arts’ black box theatre, the Morrison Playhouse. Additional performances will be on Nov. 17 and 18 at 7:00 p.m., as well as a matinee on Nov. 19 at 2:30 p.m. Adult tickets are $10 and student tickets are $5. Tickets are available for purchase online at etix.com and at the box office an hour before each performance.

“Boeing Boeing” is directed by new faculty member Peter Savage and features a cast of six BC students. Set in 1960s Paris, France, this two-act farce follows the life of a charming American architect named Bernard as he manages his relationships with three stewardesses from Italy, America, and Germany, all of whom believe that they’re engaged to the suave bachelor. Bernard’s seemingly perfect life suddenly comes crumbling down when his friend Robert pays a visit, and the game-changing Boeing jet arrives on the scene. Soon all three stewardesses are in Paris at the same time and catastrophe ensues.

“This quick-witted play is unlike anything that Brevard College Theatre has done in a while,” says director Peter Savage. “I’m thrilled to have a cast that understands this very specific type of humor and is able to execute with such ease and conviction. If there has been any issue in the directing process, it has been in asking the cast to let go of some of their more specific ‘dramatic training’ and feel the freedom to ‘clown around.’ We often get the giggles so bad in rehearsals that we have to stop and catch our breath.”

The cast includes Anthony Zuniga, Faith Alexander, Clara Reichhard, Derrick Hill, Lisa Arrona, and Kaitlyn DiDio.

Production support includes Amanda Heskett as the lighting designer for the show, and Lance Perl as the sound designer. Adjunct Professor Ida Bostian, Sarah Haga, and Karen MacKillop are the costume designers, and Garrett Rhodes is the technical director. Junior Hallie Moore is the wigs and makeup designer, and both Lily Bartleson and Sarah Haga serve as the publicity team for the show. Teila Vochatzer serves as the scenic designer. Other members of the production include Ian Hueston as the production stage manager and Emma Sergent as the assistant stage manager.