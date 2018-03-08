Press release from Brevard College:

Frederick Hart’s “Daughters of Odessa” will be one of the live auction items featured at Brevard College’s Arts for Life Gala: A Weekend Celebration. The resin sculpture showcases the profoundly realistic, classical art style for which the world-renowned sculptor was known.

Frederick Hart (1943-1999) began his career as a mail clerk in the Washington National Cathedral. There, he met master stone carver Roger Morigi and became his apprentice. In a world and time where modernist, abstract art was dominant, Hart stayed dedicated to realism. Throughout his years as an artist, he developed a truly unique method of layering clear acrylic resin sculptures within one another.

The resin piece being auctioned at the Fine Arts Gala depicts four young women, referred to as the “Daughters of Odessa.” Each figure has open, welcoming arms, their expressions peaceful. Hart dedicated the sculpture to all children who lost their lives in the catastrophes of the 20th century.

Some of Hart’s most notable accomplishments include “Ex Nihilo,” located on the West Facade at the Washington National Cathedral, “The Cross of the Millennium,” which was presented to Pope John Paul II, and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial’s “Three Soldiers.” He was also awarded the National Medal of Arts, one of the highest awards given to artists by the U.S Government.

“I believe that art has a moral responsibility, that it must pursue something higher than itself. Art must be a part of life. It must be an enriching, ennobling, and vital partner in the public pursuit of civilization. It should be a majestic presence in everyday life just as it was in the past.” Hart once said.

His words reflect the idea behind Brevard College’s Arts for Life Gala: A Weekend Celebration. The black tie optional event makes it possible for students studying the arts to take learning outside of the classroom and into the realm of experiential education. Monies raised help support student activities throughout the years by purchasing musical instruments and art materials, sending students to conferences and competitions, and bringing guest lecturers to the College.

This year’s Gala will take place on March 24 from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Brevard College’s Porter Center for Performing Arts. The event will kick off on the portico of the Porter Center for Performing Arts with a reception to welcome guests as they arrive. In a festival-like atmosphere, guests will be able to witness a live iron pour and be courted by student performances as a warm up for the evening ahead.

Inside the Porter Center, attendees can look forward to continuing to celebrate the arts with featured guest artist performances, student artwork, live and silent auctions, and several other activities. Other items to be auctioned off include weekend getaways and unique catered dining experiences.

The 2018 co-chairs, Lynne Joyce and Art Fisher, have set an ambitious fundraising goal including special underwriting and sponsorship opportunities with a return on the investment that can’t be measured. “In addition to the benefits that come with the different sponsorship levels, donors will know that you have made a difference in the lives of so many of our students,” says Joyce. “Attendees have a chance to view and purchase art, hear performances, and talk with students and faculty about their work together. They will also enjoy terrific food, wine and live performances!”

Sponsorship and underwriting opportunities are filling up with a few spots still available. Tickets to the Gala are $100 each (tax-deductible up to $50) for the general public. Call 828.884.8218 or stop by the Office of Philanthropic Development located 18 Alumni Drive on the Brevard College Campus for more information.